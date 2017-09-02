GEICO SportsNite: Giants make first round of cuts

With Jay Bromley out with a knee injury, Giants rookie DT Dalvin Tomlinson may get the start in the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tomlinson, the Giants’ second-round pick of this year’s draft, had a slow start in his first NFL training camp. But after studying …
