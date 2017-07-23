NFL To Introduce New Football Helmets

The NFL is experimenting with a new helmet product this summer. The new helmet, called the VICIS Zero 1, has but one goal in mind: to diminish more of the force when contact is made which should reduce concussions.

NFL teams and their players are not required to wear the new helmets and is not a standard-issue piece of equipment. It is not even certain that these helmets will ever make the field in any actual NFL contest.

The league has the player’s union on board to try the new headgear. The helmets have been shipped to every NFL squad with the idea that players will try them out and get an actual prognosis that independent testing has data on but relies on live action for further development.

Almost four years in the testing and engineering phase, each Zero 1 has two layers. The outer layer engages most of the blunt force while the inner layer is designed to compress around the player’s head and then reform itself after the impact. It has been noted that this one piece of football equipment is probably the most tested product ever devised for the modern game. The testing done focused on eight different zones of the helmet with three different speeds to each area.

NFL players who use the new helmet are doing so on a voluntary basis and realize they are part of a survey to see if this new technology is valid and perhaps an answer in CTE or concussion risk.

College Test Grounds

Last season and this past spring four college teams tried out the new helmets: University of Auburn-Birmingham, University of Washington, Auburn University and the University of Oregon. Virginia Tech will be doing some testing later this year.

Washington and Oregon shipped the headgear back stating players complained about how the hats fit and were not comfortable over steady playing time. All four colleges made suggestions which allowed more tweaks to the design element.

With the new information that came out of the college programs, the main complaints were two specific areas. For one, pressure on the forehead area became apparent upon frequent contact. This caused discomfort. To fix this, the company added some padding and increased the helmet’s flexibility. The second complaint area was that the chinstrap would not stay fastened. The solution was to reinforce the location of the chinstrap snaps.

VICIS makes claim to being more than just a sporting goods company. They prefer to be known as a “…