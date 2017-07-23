For me, often times the interesting part of working through profiles of the players on the New York Giants‘ 90-man roster is often looking at the fringe players. What is their story? Do they have a real chance to make the team? What is their path?
Looking at defensive end Jordan Williams, a player who was signed to the team’s practice squad late last season and is …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/23/15983958/ny-giants-90-man-roster-de-jordan-williams
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Jordan Williams, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Owamagbe Odighizuwa