Forum Post: If you could add 1 Giant from the past to the current roster

For me, our weakness is between linebacker and o-line. I’d probably want to add Kareem McKenzie to the right side of our o-line to give us a dynamic power run blocker to help create a juggernaut offenset hat I think we have the potential to have.
2nd Target: Jeff Hostettler. A proven Super Bowl Winner that could take over if Eli were to get hurt might be helpful on a loaded roster. We wouldn’t want our season to go down on one bad hit to our marquee player
3rd Target: LB-Mike Barrow, passionate middle linebacker, could be an emotional anchor to a talented unit in need of an enforcer.
Not even close.
|Not even close.
Reading comprehension is hard. OP stated to only consider those that are not in the HOF or perennial pro-bowler.
Brandon Short or Barrow are good choices as well.
Amani Toomer maybe? Idk. OL and LB seem like the spots to address though.
Another guy would be Charles Way. Big tough runner who could catch and block.
On defense it’s would be Antonio Pierce. A leader and he could run that defense. I’ll always remember the stop he made vs Green Bay in the NFCCG
Jumbo Elliot
Shaun O’Hara
Chris Snee
David Diehl
David Meggett
Tiki Barber.
Pepper Johnson
Joe Morris
Mark Baravo
Keith Hamilton
Brandon Jacobs
Raul Allegre
None of them was really a consistent all-pro plus I can go on for days with this list to improve this current roster.
Keith Hamilton
next to Snacks would be dangerous
Tiki Barber
has to be put into consideration.
Then what that Morris Tiki or Hampton. But OJ Anderson should be in
The HOF? In his Prime he was insanely good. Maybe
But my pick is Leonard Marshall who is also a
Guy who shouldn’t be in the Hall. Put him at the 3 Tech next to Sancks
They play OL would bitch slap even this Cowboy OL
i would put in the perrenial pro bowler category
Carl …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=554735#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights