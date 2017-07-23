90-Man Roster Preview: OT Chad Wheeler

The New York Giants did not prioritize adding to their offensive line during the 2017 NFL Draft, waiting until the sixth round to select offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty. They did sign some interesting offensive line prospects as undrafted free agents, including former USC left tackle Chad Wheeler.

GM Jerry Reese singled out Wheeler as a player he was happy to bring to the Giants:

“Wheeler was a left tackle at USC. He had some issues. I think probably the reason he didn’t get drafted is there were some off-field issues people were concerned with. But to get him as a free agent, we feel like he has a chance if he has his head on right. He was a talented player, but some off-field issues probably kept him from getting drafted,” Reese said.

What can Wheeler do for the Giants in 2017? Let’s consider that as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.

