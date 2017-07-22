Giants WR Sterling Shepard will try to improve on dropped passes and yards after the catch this upcoming season.
While hosting a Hyundai NFL Youth Camp in Waldwick, N.J., Shepard told NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard it was uncharacteristic play dropping as many passes as he did last season (4).
“I definitely think (I had) too many dropped balls,” Shepard said. “I came out of college and I had only dropped six balls my whole career, so that was something I felt I definitely needed to hone in on over the offseason. So I’ve been catching …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/shepard-looking-to-improve-on-drops-yac-in-his-sophomore-season/243745252
