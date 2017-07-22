Only two questions for this week’s Big Blue View mailbag. Apparently, with training camp a few days away you guys are tired of asking questions and just ready to see the New York Giants get to work. Anyway, here are this week’s questions. Alex Curtice asks: If during the preseason both Geno Smith and Josh Johnson play lights out and both would make great quality back ups how do you see the Giants playing this out? Do they go with Smith because of age and more recent success? Is there a possibility that …

Read Original Post at

https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/22/16013006/ny-giants-news-rumors-mailbag-geno-smith-or-josh-johnson-for-no-2-qb



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.