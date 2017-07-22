Giants 90-Man Roster: QB Davis Webb

Can third-round pick Davis Webb be the heir apparent to Eli Manning as franchise quarterback of the New York Giants? Maybe, but that is probably still a few seasons down the road â?? if it happens at all.
What can the Giants get from the rookie now? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Webb succeeded 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff as quarterback at Cal, and put up big numbers. He completed 382-of-620 passes (61.6 percent) for 4.295 yards, 37 touchdowns …
