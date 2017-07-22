Forum Post: Webb & Engram are spending break on the practice field

I get your point about showing up but you are making too much of nothing. Was Strahan not a leader when he didn’t show up to training camp when it was mandatory? We did win a Super Bowl that year.

Also, not everybody is a leader so they shouldn’t be judged like that. Vernon works his ass off and when it is time to be here he puts in extra work before and after practice AFTER he got paid. He and JPP set the tone for our defense that got others on board.

You also pass judgments based on information that is written. Not …

