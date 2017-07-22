Forum Post: Over/Under Stats for Engram

Give me your over/unders and what you think a successful season would be for him.
Those are Shockey’s rookie season stats to compare too.
I am not as high as most here about Engram.
Over on his long for the year and over on td
i say 8 td’s. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down
I think a good season would be something around 60-800-6.
I’ll go over those numbers especially TDs.
Eli loves the TE. Even bad ones. He’ll be very good.
on TDs and Long.
But nearly 900 yards as a rookie? That might be a lot to ask. Remember that even some of the best tight ends in history didn’t even eclipse 500 yards in their first year.
The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.
That’s what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.
on the Long. I’d actually be surprised if he doesn’t bust a 60+ yarder to the house.
Better ypc and more TDs.
|I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.
