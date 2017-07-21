Summer School: Dalvin Tomlinson And Stuffing The Run

It was pretty much a foregone conclusion that the New York Giants would be drafting a defensive tackle at some point in the 2017 NFL Draft. And based on their trends, it shouldn’t be surprising that it was in the second round, or that it Dalvin Tomlinson out of Alabama.

With each of their NFC East rivals sporting a talented offensive line, the Giants could not afford to ignore the defensive tackle position, which forms the bedrock of a defense. When Johnathan Hankins departed via free agency, they had to bolster the depth in the middle of their line.

Teams have to build to win their divisions, and the division champs are still the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys themselves are built on a punishing rushing attack, and the running games of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins should both be respected.

Tomlinson comes in to the NFL with the reputation of an excellent run stuffer, praised for his efforts by his Alabama teammates.

He projects as a mid-round pick, but Tomlinson’s teammates insist he’ll outplay his draft position. He could be a three-technique in a 4-3 defensive front or an end in a 3-4, but no matter how he is deployed, Tomlinson’s fellow Crimson Tide defenders believe he’ll do exactly what he did in Tuscaloosa: Clog whatever gap needs clogging and free up linebackers to make plays. “You have to be selfless to take on double teams,” [Jonathan] Allen says of Tomlinson. “You know you’re not going to get the numbers you want, but you’re helping the team more than anyone.”

Tomlinson will join Damon Harrison in the middle of the Giants’ defensive line, and hopefully maintain what was one of the stiffest run defenses in the league.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how a defense goes about defending the run.

Outside Zone Runs

Outside zone runs have become the basis of many running games in the NFL. The outside zone takes advantage of the athletic linemen that colleges are producing and and can be an effective way of producing multiple lanes for a running back to exploit.

Rather than try to move the line of scrimmage vertically down the field — as in a “power” run scheme, linemen blocking for an outside zone run look to get the defense flowing horizontally along the field.

When the …