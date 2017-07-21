Rookies primed to help as Giants gear up for season

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants are a veteran team primed for a Super Bowl run with very few obvious holes in their lineup. But that doesn’t mean the rookie class won’t have a chance to help out.
Ben McAdoo, now entering his second year as Giants head coach, hasn’t been shy about leaning on young players and he’s got several who could have an impact as he gets set to open training camp on Thursday. Not many jobs are open at the moment. But that could change. And there are definitely roles the rookies can fill.
So with that in mind, here’s a look at the Giants’ Class of 2017 and their potential impact on the 2017 season and beyond:
TE Evan Engram (first round, 23rd overall)
He was simply dazzling in the spring, with teammates (and coaches) marveling at his speed down the field and his ability to make difficult catches. He seemed to have instant chemistry with QB Eli Manning and was far more sure-handed than any of his recent predecessors at his position. Even his blocking skills drew praise (though it’s early and the pads haven’t been put on yet). Let’s face it, though: He’s here because of his receiving skills and the Giants plan to use him a lot, definitely down the field and maybe in the red zone. He’ll be the starting tight end, and the only thing that could limit his …
