Giants safety Landon Collins fired back at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who recently predicted Dallas would repeat as NFC East champions.
“I commented right under his picture. I said, ‘I highly doubt that,’” Collins said Friday, according to NJAM. “They do not control the East. That’s over with. We’re going to have a run for it, but they’re not going to win. I can tell you that much. We’re definitely going to take over.”
The Giants, who swept last year’s season series from the Cowboys, finished 11-5, losing to the Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Cowboys finished 13-3, had a first round bye, and then lost to the Packers in the divisional round.
Collins had no reservations about saying the Giants were going to take over the NFC East.
Not at …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/landon-collins-responds-to-dak-prescott-says-giants-will-take-over-nfc-east/243509460
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York