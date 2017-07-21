JPP Didn’t Call Out Dak Prescott, but Landon Collins Did

One of the things that makes the NFC East great is are the fierce rivalries each of the four teams has with the other three.
So while it made headlines that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott proclaimed unequivocally that his team would be winning the divisions, it wasn’t exactly surprising.
New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul may not have taken the bait and provided a …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/21/16010362/2017-ny-giants-landon-collins-jpp-dak-prescott-dallas-cowboys-win-division-news-rumors
