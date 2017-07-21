Giants News, 7/21: No Guarantees, But JPP Expresses Confidence

New York Giants‘ defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said Thursday that Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterback Dak Prescott “should feel like that” after Prescott said Dallas would win the NFC East because “we’re the Cowboys.”

Pierre-Paul didn’t guarantee an NFC East title or Super Bowl victory for the Giants, but did say “we can be as good as we want to be.”

“I think with the people that we added, I think a lot of people are like, ‘Wow, they should be a team that goes to the Super Bowl,’ ” Pierre-Paul said. “But it’s all about the hard work . . . I think we got a team that can be a lot better than last year. We can be as good as we want to be . . . “You can’t call it a Super Bowl team. Every team that goes into training camp thinks they’re a Super Bowl contender.”

