Fantasy Football: Mock Drafts Can Help You Get Ready

Yo, Big Blue! Training camp is right around the corner, and I’m not talking about the NFL. I’m talking about mock draft season for fantasy football degenerates, like us. I don’t think you can do too many mock drafts, as you’re looking for trends and “situational” drafting strategies. You may share the philosophy of waiting to draft a QB, however, if Aaron Rodgers is still around in round 4-5, strategy be damned, you pounce. That’s the point of mocks, to literally practice your thought process during a live draft, and to become prepared for the unexpected. Below are some tips that I’ve grown to believe in over the years after doing WAY too many mock drafts. Enjoy!
