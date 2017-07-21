90-Man Roster: Return Of Shane Vereen Could Be Key

When we talk about potential improvement to the New York Giants‘ offense, the focus is on the additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram as well potential improvement from second-year man Sterling Shepard. An underrated improvement, though, could be the return to health of running back Shane Vereen.
Let’s look at what impact Vereen could have as we near the end of our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Vereen played in only five games, twice suffering a torn triceps. He was first placed on IR and brought back, then placed on season-ending IR following the second injury. He carried 33 times for 158 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and …
