90-Man Roster: Olivier Vernon Earned His Money in 2016

Coming off four straight playoff-less seasons and desperate to infuse an embarrassingly bad defense with talent, had the New York Giants lost their collective minds? They were going to give $85 million, $52.5 million of it guaranteed, to defensive end Olivier Vernon to be the center piece of their re-structuring?

The same Olivier Vernon who had one double-digit sack season in four years with the Miami Dolphins? Who had never made a Pro Bowl? Who had never even been the best defensive lineman on his own team? That guy was going to be one the top three highest-paid defensive ends in the NFL?

Yep, sink or swim that was the plan. Pay Vernon and hope that Jason Pierre-Paul still had enough left to revitalize a pass rush that had been mostly missing in action the previous season.

Free agent plans often sink, but this one worked out swimmingly, with Vernon more than doing his part in his first year with the Giants. …