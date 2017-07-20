Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said at a charity event on Thursday that he believes the Giants can improve upon last season’s success, reports Brian Heyman of Newsday.
“I feel like no spot is weak,” Pierre-Paul said. “I feel like with the players that we have, as long as we all work together, we’ll be undefeated. Nobody can defeat you when …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/jason-pierre-paul-says-giants-can-be-better-this-season/243450310
