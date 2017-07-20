Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Four years ago, Giants GM Jerry Reese put a Super Bowl “countdown clock” on a board outside of the Giants’ locker room. It was a bold move, a premature one, and maybe a little bit crazy too. It looked ridiculous when the Giants finished that season 7-9.
There’s no way he’d repeat that public relations nightmare and pull that old clock out of the trash bin.
But for the first time since that season, he certainly could.
The expectations are high around the Giants as they get set to open training camp at the Meadowlands next week, and rightfully so coming off an 11-5 season. They underwent a successful and stunningly quick rebuilding effort last season. And when the players report to camp next Thursday, they’ll have even more pieces in place than they did the year before.
Yes, they still have problems, particularly along the offensive line. And they’ll be holding their breath that their good injury luck from last season continues for another year. But the truth, as they begin preparing for the 2017 season, is that they are loaded with talent and have the potential to be one of the best teams in the NFC.
That doesn’t mean they definitely will be, but on paper they certainly have no excuse not to be a playoff team. In a generally mediocre NFC, they could easily be a Super Bowl contender, too.
Why? Start with the defense that …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-have-high-expectations-heading-into-training-camp/243328242
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York