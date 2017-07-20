Giants 90-Man Roster: Will Tye Facing Fight To Keep His Job

Tight end Will Tye was third on the New York Giants in receptions last season with 48. Yet, as we enter the 2017 NFL season, the 25-year-old finds not only his starting job, but perhaps even his roster spot, under assault.

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot-2, 262-pound Tye as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

In his first truly full NFL season, the former Stony Brook star caught 48 passes. His impact, though, clearly wasn’t what the Giants were hoping for after a promising rookie season.

Tye’s yards per catch dropped from 11.0 in 2015 to 8.2 last season. His yards receiving per game dropped from 35.7 to 24.7. He caught only one touchdown pass, not nearly enough from a team’s primary pass-catching tight end.

Football Outsiders ranked Tye 41st among 46 tight ends who had at least 25 passes thrown to them …