CBS Sports 2017 Preseason All-NFC East Team Loaded With Giants

Football is close. Some rookies are reporting to team training camps this week. Most full training camps officially open at the start of next week. The 2017 season is almost here.
One other way we can tell football is on the horizon is with the release of preseason previews. CBS Sports did just that with their recently-posted 2017 Preseason All-NFC East Team. There were 25 roster spots given out and the Giants led the way with nine selections. The Dallas Cowboys followed closely behind with eight. Both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles each had four.
Overall, there’s nothing too surprising about the list made up of the best players from these four teams. Still, let’s take a look at the selections and see where we agree and disagree.
Offense
QB – Dak Prescott, Cowboys
RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Both of these players were rookie sensations for the Cowboys in 2016. Heading into 2017, it’s hard to make an argument against these two finishing as the best at the position again. Dak Prescott might have a hard time replicating exactly what he did last year, but he was making adjustments as a rookie that usually take quarterbacks a few years to figure out. There’s also flaws for every other quarterback in the division. Kirk Cousins lost his top two receivers from last year — both of whom were quite good. Neither Eli Manning nor Carson Wentz did nearly enough last season to be considered the preseason favorites at the position, either.
Ezekiel Elliott was the clear top back in the division — and the league, really — in 2016. His possible suspension might be a roadblock for that in 2017, but there’s no obvious alternative to put here. All three other teams have question marks at the position heading into the season.
WR – Odell Beckham, Giants
WR – Dez Bryant, Cowboys
WR – Jamison Crowder, Washington
TE – Jordan Reed, Washington
There’s really not much of an argument to made here among the pass catchers. Beckham and Bryant are the two best receivers in …
