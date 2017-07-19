Terrell Owens Actually Had Good Advice For Odell Beckham

Terrell Owens would probably be the last person New York Giants fans would want giving advice to Odell Beckham Jr. Appearing on Adam Schefter’s ESPN podcast, though, Owens said he reached out to Beckham when the wide receiver was struggling early in 2016.

Owens, a great player who bounced from team to team â?? and most likely had his career end before it should have because of his propensity for finding controversy â?? actually had good advice for Beckham.

Below, the entirety of what Owens said to Schefter in regards to Beckham: