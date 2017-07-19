Carl Banks dropped by the “Big Blue Chat” podcast on Tuesday to talk New York Giants with Pat Traina (Inside Football) and myself. Banks named second-year tight end Jerell Adams as his “sleeper” for the Giants during the upcoming season.
Adams, a sixth-round pick in 2016, caught 16 passes last season, but played only 19.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Banks told Pat and I that Adams is “running around with more confidence” and that he is “so much more sure of himself.”
We also talked about several other topics â?? including the offensive line, what Eli Manning has left and what growth we can expect from Ben McAdoo as a second-year head coach.
NOTE: “Big Blue Chat” is also available via The App Store and Google Play.
Quotable
“I’ve had the chance to watch Ereck Flowers this offseason first-hand. The guy is 100 percent committed to doing …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/19/15994882/ny-giants-rumors-news-podcast-carl-banks-jerell-adams-a-sleeper-for-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Doug Pederson not ready to turn over play-calling duties in Year 2 | CSN Philly, Eli Manning, Jerell Adams, Jerry Jones to Cowboys’ bad boys: Your actions impact an entire team | ProFootballTalk, New York Giants