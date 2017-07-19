Every family has one. A dysfunctional, wayward child, uncle, cousin or whatever who constantly leaves you shaking your head and wondering “what the heck is going on with him/her?” In the NFC East, that is the Washington Redskins.
Maybe it’s because the Redskins represent the nation’s capital, but Washington has been its own worst enemy for years. The 2017 version is no exception. Let’s take a closer look as we finish our look at the Giants‘ 2017 opponents.
2016 Redskins
Record: 8-7-1
NFC East: 3rd
Offense: No. 12 in points scored, No. 3 in yards gained
Defense: No. 19 in points allowed, No. 28 in yards allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
WR Terrelle Pryor, WR Brian Quick, S D.J. Swearinger, ILB Zach Brown; DE Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee
Key Losses
WR DeSean Jackson, WR Pierre GarÃ§on; DE Chris Baker, DE Ricky Jean Francois
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 17) â?? DE Jonathan Allen
- Round 2 (No. 49) â?? OLB Ryan Anderson
- Round 3 (No. 81) â?? CB Fabian Moreau
- Round 4 (No. 114) â?? RB Samaje Perine
- Round 5 (No. 154) â?? TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- Round 6 (No. 199) â?? C Chase Roullier
- Round 6 (No. 209) â?? WR Robert Davis
- Round 7 (No. 230) â?? S Josh Harvey-Clemons
- Round 7 (No. 235) â?? DB Joshua Holsey
Biggest Storyline Heading Into Training Camp
The biggest story of the offseason is obviously the ongoing contract drama with QB Kirk Cousins. This will be settled, at least for this year, by the July 17th deadline to either sign a long-term deal or play out the franchise tag (it was settled, as Cousins will play under the tag). The firing of Scot McCloughan, and Bruce Allen stepping back out of the shadows, and the subsequent “restructuring” of the front office was the other big …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/19/15986124/ny-giants-2017-schedule-preview-washington-redskins-kirk-cousins-bruce-allen-daniel-snyder
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brian Quick, Chase Roullier, Chris Baker, Colt McCoy, D.J. Swearinger, DeSean Jackson, Fabian Moreau, Giants, Jeremy Sprinkle, Jim Tomsula, Jonathan Allen, Josh Doctson, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Joshua Holsey, Kirk Cousins, Los Angeles Rams, Nate Sudfeld, Pierre Garcon, Ricky Jean Francois, Rob Kelley, Robert Davis, Ryan Anderson, Samaje Perine, Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain, Washington Redskins, Zach Brown