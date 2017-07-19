News Archives

Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Washington Redskins

July 19th, 2017 at 11:54 AM
Every family has one. A dysfunctional, wayward child, uncle, cousin or whatever who constantly leaves you shaking your head and wondering “what the heck is going on with him/her?” In the NFC East, that is the Washington Redskins.

Maybe it’s because the Redskins represent the nation’s capital, but Washington has been its own worst enemy for years. The 2017 version is no exception. Let’s take a closer look as we finish our look at the Giants‘ 2017 opponents.

2016 Redskins

Record: 8-7-1
NFC East: 3rd
Offense: No. 12 in points scored, No. 3 in yards gained
Defense: No. 19 in points allowed, No. 28 in yards allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

WR Terrelle Pryor, WR Brian Quick, S D.J. Swearinger, ILB Zach Brown; DE Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee

Key Losses

WR DeSean Jackson, WR Pierre GarÃ§on; DE Chris Baker, DE Ricky Jean Francois

2017 NFL Draft

Biggest Storyline Heading Into Training Camp

The biggest story of the offseason is obviously the ongoing contract drama with QB Kirk Cousins. This will be settled, at least for this year, by the July 17th deadline to either sign a long-term deal or play out the franchise tag (it was settled, as Cousins will play under the tag). The firing of Scot McCloughan, and Bruce Allen stepping back out of the shadows, and the subsequent “restructuring” of the front office was the other big …

