90-Man Roster Preview: CB Nigel Tribune

The 2017 NFL season has not yet begun, but it has already been an excellent adventure for New York Giants cornerback Nigel Tribune. The Giants signed Tribune to a reserve/futures contract, cut him after rookie mini-camp, then brought him back a few weeks later.

Can Tribune make his return engagement with the Giants a lasting one? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

After spending the 2015 season …