Was Replacing Tom Coughlin With Ben McAdoo The Right Move?

When I asked Big Blue View Facebook users for mailbag questions last week, one came in that I felt deserved more than a simple mailbag response. To fully answer the question, a post of it’s own was necessary.

Here’s the question, from Asa Parker-Bernstein:

Looking back at it, do you think it was a good call to replace Tom Coughlin with Ben Mcadoo?

I will give you my view at the end of this post. Chris suggested we do this as a round table, giving multiple voices a chance to express their thoughts. So, here we go.

Chris Pflum

Empirically, and using the “Parcells” criteria, the answer is simple: Yes. Tom Coughlin’s last two seasons were 6-10 and 6-10, Ben McAdoo’s first season was 11-5 (and very nearly 12-4, but for a couple bad decisions in the first game against Washington).

But the truth is probably more nuanced than that. McAdoo unquestionably has growing to do as a head coach, but I do think it was the right decision. For me it comes down to two changes since McAdoo moved into the big office: The systematic revamping of the strength and conditioning program and a greater willingness to play the hand he was dealt.

The change to the strength and conditioning program has probably been the biggest change to the franchise since promoting Ben McAdoo. While Coughlin did institute changes to how practices and camp were run, and new technologies like GPS tracking, the basis and basic philosophy of the program didn’t seem to change much. McAdoo has his masters degree in Kinesiology, or the study of the mechanics of movement, and I think that gives him a deeper understanding of how to keep athletes healthy. Aaron Wellman (McAdoo’s hire for S&C coordinator) immediately renovated the Giants‘ weight room, focusing on things like “the velocity of movement” as opposed to pure strength. We have also seen a sleeker, leaner team, with many players dropping weight compared to the Coughlin years when they were often asked to gain weight. There also seems to be a greater emphasis on nutrition among players on social media, which could be the result of a greater emphasis on teaching and getting the players to buy in to paying attention to what is put in …