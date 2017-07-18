Giants’ great, Mark Bavaro, liked his former team spending their first round pick on TE Evan Engram as the team’s recent players at the position have not worked out.
Speaking at a golf event benefitting the Ottis Anderson Scholarship Foundation in West Orange, N.J., Bavaro told The Post’s George Willis it is about time the Giants acquired a playmaker at tight end.
“The way the game is today, you need a big pass-catching tight end, a guy …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/mark-bavaro-thinks-giants-te-evan-engram-is-unbelievable/242869090
