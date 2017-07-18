Mark Bavaro Calls Giants’ Rookie TE Evan Engram “Unbelievable”

It’s high praise when one of the all-time greats of a franchise as storied as the New York Giants comes out in support of a rookie.

Former Giants tight end Mark Bavaro spoke to the New York Post at a charity golf event for the Otis Anderson Scholarship Foundation, and did just that when it comes to the newest tight end, first-round pick Evan Engram.

“He’s unbelievable,” Bavaro said. “I don’t know what he’s going to look like in pads and playing football. But he can move. He can run and he can catch. He’s impressive.”

Engram’s athleticism and movement skills are the first thing about the rookie from Ole Miss …