Giants News, 7/18: Dave Gettleman, Kirk Cousins Reactions, More

The New York Giants made absolutely zero news on Monday. Still, it turned out to be an incredibly interesting day for Giants fans. The Carolina Panthers firing GM Dave Gettleman, a long-time Giants personnel executive, and the vitriolic reactionthat followed. The Kirk Cousins soap opera with the Washington Redskins. More NFC East boasting, this time from the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dave Gettleman Reaction

With Gettleman out as GM, bitter former Panther players wasted no time taking shots at him.

I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won’t play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! â?? â?? DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017

Panthers legend sums up one big issue that plagued Dave Gettleman’s Carolina tenure – CBSSports.com

Jon Beason, traded from the Panthers to the Giants, didn’t like the way Gettleman handled the deal and said there was “a lot of disconnect.”