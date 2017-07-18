Giants News, 7/18: Dave Gettleman, Kirk Cousins Reactions, More

The New York Giants made absolutely zero news on Monday. Still, it turned out to be an incredibly interesting day for Giants fans. The Carolina Panthers firing GM Dave Gettleman, a long-time Giants personnel executive, and the vitriolic reactionthat followed. The Kirk Cousins soap opera with the Washington Redskins. More NFC East boasting, this time from the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Let’s get started.
Dave Gettleman Reaction
Ex-Panthers stars revel in Dave Gettleman’s dismissal – NFL.com
With Gettleman out as GM, bitter former Panther players wasted no time taking shots at him.
Its Okay! Dave I know how you feel….. #agent89 #stevesmithsr pic.twitter.com/czlwuG92Ck
I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won’t play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! â??
Panthers legend sums up one big issue that plagued Dave Gettleman’s Carolina tenure – CBSSports.com
Jon Beason, traded from the Panthers to the Giants, didn’t like the way Gettleman handled the deal and said there was “a lot of disconnect.”
“The way that the trade went down between the Giants and the Panthers when I moved on from the Carolina Panthers, it was done in a way that wasn’t classy. I didn’t want to be the disgruntled player who’s saying this, saying that because he was traded. But at the end of the day, you’re a first-round pick, you played extremely well for an organization, you’re one of the key guys on the team, a new GM comes in and doesn’t even give you a handshake on your way out the door.” …
“On all accounts, from what I’ve been told, there’s been a lot of disconnect. One, with the draft. There’s the disconnect with the way he treats the players. There’s disconnect between ownership. Knowing Big Cat, Jerry Richardson, the owner of the Panthers, he’s a guy who will not be dictated to at all. He’s very fair. I know that when it comes to being …
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/18/15987056/ny-giants-rumors-news-7-18-dave-gettleman-kirk-cousins-reactions-doug-pederson-eagles
