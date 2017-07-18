Evan Engram set to revive Giants’ tight end production in rookie season

Tight end production was dismal for the Giants last season. Can their first-rounder turn things around in 2017? Here’s a closer look at what to expect…
Projected Starters: Evan Engram
Projected Backups: Will Tye, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams
On the Bubble: Matt LaCosse, Colin Thompson
Departures: Larry Donnell, Jerome Cunningham
The Rundown
The tight end position last season for the Giants was a barren wasteland. And that’s putting it lightly. Production from this unit was a struggle as the team tried different options each week.
Larry Donnell began the season in the starting role, looking to rebound after an injury-laden 2015 season. However, since putting up 623 yards and six touchdowns in 2014, his play has drastically declined.
Donnell took a big hit in Week 4, sending him to concussion protocol. He lost his starting role and wouldn’t see the field much for the rest of the season.
Taking over for Donnell was Will Tye, who turned some heads in his rookie season. He posted 464 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, and the Giants hoped he could improve on those numbers in a starting role.
Instead, Tye saw worse numbers with more time on the field. In 16 games, he hauled in 48 receptions on 70 targets for 395 yards and one touchdown.
The Giants’ seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jerell Adams played a limited role, tallying 16 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign.
The lack of production was one of the main issues for GM Jerry Reese to …
