90-Man Roster Preview: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

During free agency the New York Giants basically put an offer on the table to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and told him that was it, if you can find a better one elsewhere, good luck. Hankins did, of course, and the Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round to replace him.

How will that work out? Let’s take a look at Tomlinson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Tomlinson had 62 tackles, 15 of which were solo and 5.5 of which were for loss, for Alabama. He also had three sacks after getting just one in his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

In a fascinating pre-draft article in SI about Tomlinson, here is the football-related stuff that likely matters: