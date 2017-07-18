90-Man Roster Preview: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

During free agency the New York Giants basically put an offer on the table to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and told him that was it, if you can find a better one elsewhere, good luck. Hankins did, of course, and the Giants selected Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round to replace him.
How will that work out? Let’s take a look at Tomlinson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Tomlinson had 62 tackles, 15 of which were solo and 5.5 of which were for loss, for Alabama. He also had three sacks after getting just one in his first three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
In a fascinating pre-draft article in SI about Tomlinson, here is the football-related stuff that likely matters:
He …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/18/15971788/ny-giants90-man-roster-preview-profile-dalvin-tomlinson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Dalvin Tomlinson, Damon Harrison, Jay Alford, Jay Bromley, Johnathan Hankins, Linval Joseph, Markus Kuhn, New York Giants, Reuben Foster, Robert Thomas