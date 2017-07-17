News Archives

Report: Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Late Night “Altercation” At Dallas Bar

July 17th, 2017 at 11:29 AM
Aggregated By Giants 101

Reports emerged Monday morning that Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys was involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday.

That report has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

