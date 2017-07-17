Lawrence Taylor No. 1 Overall Pick In All-Time NFL Draft

Former New York Giants‘ linebacker Lawrence Taylor is considered by most to be the best linebacker of all time. Could he be the greatest NFL player of all time? That’s another argument entirely. But, there is now this to consider â?? Taylor was the No. 1 overall selection in the MMQB All-Time NFL Draft, a fascinating project involving 12 long-time NFL experts as general managers.
