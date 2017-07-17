Giants 90-Man Roster: Mykkele Thompson Moving To Cornerback

Eyebrows were raised when the New York Giants made defensive back Mykkele Thompson, expected by most to be a priority free agent, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Two years, one game and two season-ending injuries later, Thompson is still looking for a chance to prove that the Giants were right.

“That’s probably the biggest frustration,” the 24-year-old told me during mandatory mini-camp. “Just not being able to showcase what I’m actually about because there was a lot of surprise and doubt when I got drafted. It’s just me wanting to go prove myself to my teammates and the fans.”

Let’s focus on Thompson as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Thompson made the roster as a reserve safety, but landed on injured reserve just eight special teams snaps into his first NFL regular-…