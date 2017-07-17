Giants 90-Man Roster: Can Darian Thompson Pick Up Where He Left Off?

Darian Thompson impressed the New York Giants almost from the moment the third-round pick from Boise State stepped onto the practice field last season. Unfortunately, a foot injury cut his season short after just two games.

Can Thompson reclaim his starting job, and regain the form that had the Giants drooling over the idea of pairing him with Landon Collins at the back of the Giants’ defense? Let’s discuss that as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Thompson had left an impression on the Giants coaching staff before training camp even began last season.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:

” … he is assertive, he is vocal, he is not afraid to make a mistake. I think the first thing that you need to do at that position when we ask you to make calls is not to be afraid of making a mistake and to be vocal. If he continues to do that, he will learn the defense. He is smart enough.”

Head coach Ben McAdoo:

“DT is a guy who looks like he is comfortable in his skin, he can communicate well and we know he has good ball skills. That showed up in his stat line and on his film study and he is making the most of his opportunities.”

Unfortunately, injuries handed those opportunities to first Nat Berhe and then Andrew …