Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants‘ Week 4 clash on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is an early-season game that could end up with major playoff implications. That’s because if the Giants need a wild-card berth to reach the playoffs it seems likely that the up-and-coming Buccaneers are one of the teams they will be competing with to earn a spot.

Let’s take a look at Tampa Bay as we continue our look at the Giants’ 2017 opponents.

2016 Bucs

Record: 9-7

NFC South: 2nd

Offense: No. 18 in points and yards

Defense: No. 15 in points allowed, No. 23 in yards allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

WR DeSean Jackson, DT Chris Baker, S J.J. Wilcox, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Key Losses

S Bradley McDougald, QB Mike Glennon, WR Vincent Jackson, WR Russell Shepard

Biggest Storyline Heading Into Training Camp

Will Roberto Aguayo get unseated by Nick Folk? Yes, kickers are the biggest storyline. Also Hard Knocks. â?? Bucs …