Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants‘ Week 4 clash on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is an early-season game that could end up with major playoff implications. That’s because if the Giants need a wild-card berth to reach the playoffs it seems likely that the up-and-coming Buccaneers are one of the teams they will be competing with to earn a spot.
Let’s take a look at Tampa Bay as we continue our look at the Giants’ 2017 opponents.
2016 Bucs
Record: 9-7
NFC South: 2nd
Offense: No. 18 in points and yards
Defense: No. 15 in points allowed, No. 23 in yards allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
WR DeSean Jackson, DT Chris Baker, S J.J. Wilcox, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
Key Losses
S Bradley McDougald, QB Mike Glennon, WR Vincent Jackson, WR Russell Shepard
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 19) â?? TE O.J. Howard
- Round 2 (No. 50) â?? S Justin Evans
- Round 3 (No. 84) â?? WR Chris Godwin
- Round 3 (No. 107) â?? LN Kendall Beckwith
- Round5 (No. 162) â?? RB Jeremy McNichols
- Round 7 (No. 223) â?? NT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
Biggest Storyline Heading Into Training Camp
Will Roberto Aguayo get unseated by Nick Folk? Yes, kickers are the biggest storyline. Also Hard Knocks. â?? Bucs …
