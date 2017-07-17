Forum Post: Will B.J. Goodson at MLB make our defense better?

A lot has been said about Hankins leaving and who will fill his position, but nothing about how a MLB can help compensate Hankins lost? Goodson was a one year MLB starter on a great Clemson defense, but that’s it. That is not much experience. MLB has been such a big hole in our defense for too many seasons.
It took him three years to become a starter in college and was a Day 3 pick despite all the exposure that comes from playing for a title-contender. So it’s not as if he is a sleeper from out of nowhere. And despite getting “passing down” reps during OTA’s, I seriously doubt he sees the field on those downs once the real bullets fly (that’s why Robinson and Casillas make the big bucks!).
I think Goodson is strictly a stop-gap player who will put in his four years with the team and move on. I hope he proves me wrong, because the Giants could use a good surprise at the LB position.
He’s a big guy who hits hard. Instead of speculating, lets wait until we see him play.
To Jonathan Goff which was solid. That’s all we really need with this great line and secondary
We have not had one in many years. As I suggested above, a reliable and capable MLB will help, especially the DTs.
that’s not a basis for disqualifying the man. We only know one thing about him….The Giants, who know him best, didn’t bring back last years starter. They not only didn’t bring Shepard back, the didn’t scour the wires, they didn’t sign a free agent and they didn’t draft a replacement.
That’s all we know and it’s convincing. The kid is a player and should not be mentioned in the same sentence with Goff.
That’s not my judgement, that’s from Spags and JR.
So the answer is “Yes.”
How much better? Who can say.
When you start hearing he “hits like a truck” or “he is a lot stronger in pass coverage than you think”, or “they can’t keep him out of the backfield”.
then we have something…
The real question is when.
DJ needs reps. As noted he only started one year at Clemson.
On the other hand, I don’t hold that against him; the Tigers had a lot of talent ahead of him on defense who ended up in the pros.
The important thing was he delivered when he did start.
Spring is when you wear rose colored glasses; I see …
