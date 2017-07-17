Forum Post: Will B.J. Goodson at MLB make our defense better?

As a former 4th round pick who did nothing as a rookie to suggest greatness lies ahead, I have no reason to expect anything more out of him than that of your average one- or two-down MLB who has a journeyman-like career ahead of him. Sure, the Giants would love for him to step up and he will be given an opportunity to prove himself, but I don’t think expectations are high. There is absolutely nothing special about him.

It took him three years to become a starter in college and was a Day 3 pick despite all the exposure that comes from playing for a title-contender. So it’s not as if he is a sleeper from out of nowhere. And despite getting “passing down” reps during OTA’s, I seriously doubt he sees the field on those downs once the real bullets fly (that’s why Robinson and Casillas make the big bucks!).

I think Goodson is strictly a stop-gap player who will put in his four years with the team and move on. I hope he proves me wrong, because the Giants could use a good surprise at the LB position.