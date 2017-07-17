Dave Gettleman Out As GM Of Carolina Panthers

With NFL training camps opening in just a bit more than a week, the Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Dave Gettleman, who was with the New York Giants‘ personnel department from 1998-2012.
Here is the release from the Panthers, quoting owner Jerry Richardson:
“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/17/15983972/dave-gettleman-firing-out-as-gm-of-carolina-panthers-ny-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Carolina Panthers, Cat Scratch Reader, July 17, 2017, New York Giants