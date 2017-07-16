Giants 90-Man Roster: TE Colin Thompson More Than An Afterthought?

The competition for roster spots and playing time at tight end will be one of the fascinating things to watch during training camp for the New York Giants. We always discuss the five players we believe to be in line for spots. There are, though, six tight ends on the current roster.
The sixth is undrafted free agent Colin Thompson. Does the former Temple Owl have any chance of sticking around? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-…
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/16/15956806/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-te-colin-thompson-more-than-an-afterthought
