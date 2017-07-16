At the ESPYs recently Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott guaranteed his team would win the NFC East because “We’re the Cowboys.” Well, now Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles has chimed in on the topic of which team will be the division’s best.
“We have high expectations around here,” Wentz said in a radio interview on WIP on Thursday, via CSN Philly. “We hope and we expect to be playing into January and then to see what happens. I think that’s the biggest thing.
“Our goal is to win the NFC East and we believe we have the guys to do it.
“We just have to now go put the work in and go make things happen. We have high expectations. … 7-9 is never good enough. I never want to be done after the regular season again. That doesn’t sit well with me and it never will. We definitely have high expectations to be playing into January and then hopefully get hot and see what happens.”
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/16/15978020/ny-giants-rumors-news-eagles-carson-wentz-we-have-the-guys-to-win-nfc-east-dak-prescott-more
