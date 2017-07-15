Mailbag: Bisnowaty vs. Hart, Jerry Reese, More

Training camp is getting close, less than two weeks away now. With that in mind, let’s open the Big Blue View mailbag and answer some New York Giants questions.

David Weissman asks: What is your gut tell you about Hart versus Bisnowaty? I know Hart is still developing but if Bisnowaty shows more effort and skill, would Mac make the move? Also Wheeler – thoughts on him and have you watched his USC film ?

Ed says: Bobby Hart vs. Adam Bisnowaty for the right tackle job? My gut tells me that the only competition there is the one in fans’ imaginations. Bisnowaty is pretty much where Hart was as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2015 â?? a young kid with some ability, but a lot to learn. When asked about Bisnowaty in the spring, coach Ben McAdoo said that the rookie sixth-round pick knew his assignments. That’s code for “he knows what he’s supposed to do, but I’m not at all sure yet that he can do it.”

I’d say there is a very slim chance Bisnowaty starts instead of Hart. If the Giants were really looking for an immediate replacement for Hart or left tackle Ereck Flowers they would have drafted one in the first couple of rounds.

In my view, it’s MUCH more likely that D.J. Fluker forces the Giants to play him somewhere.

Barbara Bennett Chumsky asks: There’s been a lot of talk about what Engram and Marshall will add to the team, but I’m curious about Rhett Ellison. He’s been dealing with an injury, so we really haven’t seen him work, even in non-contact drills. Is it looking like we’ll see him in training camp or in preseason games? Is the injury more serious than we have been thinking it is? And will he be the weapon we’ve been needing and wanting?

[NOTE: There were a couple of Ellison-related questions. I chose to post this one, but I will try to give a broad enough answer to cover as much ground as I can.]

Ed says: I’ve written many times that Ellison’s injury is the one that concerns me most among players who were dealing with injuries this spring. We have seen before that recovering from calf injuries is tricky, and doesn’t happen quickly. We won’t know his status until camp begins.

As for him being a “weapon,” or how he will be used let’s realize that the Giants didn’t sign him to be some sort of dynamic pass catcher. Ellison has 51 receptions in five years, with a single-season high of 19. He isn’t suddenly going to morph into some sort of pass-catching wizard who gets 50-60 receptions.

Ellison’s role is to be …