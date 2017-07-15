Giants Roster Preview: Where Does J.T. Thomas Fit?

When the offseason began, fans expected the New York Giants to quickly cut ties with J.T. Thomas III, saving themselves $3 million against the salary cap. The veteran linebacker is, however, still a Giant.

What gives? Well, let’s try to answer that by taking a closer look at Thomas as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Thomas had his season come to a cruel end in the season opener, blowing out his knee on a special teams play. He ended up on injured reserve and needed surgery from which he has yet to make a full recovery.

2017 …