Giants 90-Man Roster: Can DT Robert Thomas Make Bigger Impact?

Second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson is the favorite to be the starter at defensive tackle for the New York Giants next to Damon Harrison this season. If it’s not Tomlinson, the most logical alternative is Robert Thomas, who played limited snaps last season.

Let’s take a closer look at Thomas as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season

The Giants claimed the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive tackle off waivers from the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of the regular season. It took the Giants several weeks …