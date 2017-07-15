Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Would Be Break For Giants

Ezekiel Elliott could be facing a one- or two-game suspension from the NFL stemming from an investigation into a 2016 domestic violence accusation against the Dallas Cowboys‘ star running back. If that comes to pass that would be huge news for the New York Giants, who face the defending NFC East champs Week 1 in Arlington, Tx.

Per ESPN, “The NFL is looking to pin something on him.”

The investigation stems from a July 2016 incident where no charges were filed.

The league’s personal conduct policy calls for a six-game suspension for a first offense, even if a player is not charged or convicted. Lesser penalties can be imposed if there are …