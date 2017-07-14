Justin Pugh: What It Is Like To Live In Odell Beckham Jr.’s World

The New York Giants were pretty sure they were going to get a good player when they drafted Odell Beckham Jr. 12th overall in the 2014 draft. The receiver out of LSU was undersized but had an elite blend of speed, agility, and explosiveness and combined it with pro-ready route running.

It’s a combination to give a team confidence that their pick would pan out.

What nobody could predict was Beckham’s immediate impact on his offense. One could almost see the shockwaves he created go through the Atlanta Falcons‘ defense from the first snap he took …