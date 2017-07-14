Giants’ Brandon Marshall Walks Off Boston Radio Interview

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall walked off an interview Wednesday with two WEEI (Boston) radio hosts who pushed Marshall on race and an old domestic violence allegation against him.

WEEI’s Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan pressed Marshall on comments he made nearly two years ago on the NFL’s handling of the Deflategate suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Marshall said at the time that “white players specifically, at the quarterback position, are treated differently.”

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys, if that’s what you want to do,” Marshall said. “Black guys in America get treated differently. Period. I’ll just say that.”

Pressed on the topic again, Marshall said “Are we done with this interview? “Can I get off this interview? I’m done with you guys. … Change the subject or I’m getting off and dropping the mic.”

Marshall was then asked about a 2008 domestic violence arrest. He was charged, but acquitted.

“Oh, (expletive),” Marshall said. “Alright, man. I’m done with you …