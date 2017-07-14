New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall walked off an interview Wednesday with two WEEI (Boston) radio hosts who pushed Marshall on race and an old domestic violence allegation against him.
WEEI’s Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan pressed Marshall on comments he made nearly two years ago on the NFL’s handling of the Deflategate suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Marshall said at the time that “white players specifically, at the quarterback position, are treated differently.”
“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys, if that’s what you want to do,” Marshall said. “Black guys in America get treated differently. Period. I’ll just say that.”
Pressed on the topic again, Marshall said “Are we done with this interview? “Can I get off this interview? I’m done with you guys. … Change the subject or I’m getting off and dropping the mic.”
Marshall was then asked about a 2008 domestic violence arrest. He was charged, but acquitted.
“Oh, (expletive),” Marshall said. “Alright, man. I’m done with you …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/14/15969120/ny-giants-brandon-marshall-walks-off-boston-radio-interview-weei
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Marshall, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Odell Beckham Jr., Sheldon Richardson, Tom Brady, WEEI Sports Radio Network