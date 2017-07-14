Fantasy Football: Expectations For Brandon Marshall, Evan Engram

Alliteration aside, welcome back you filthy animals!! We are getting close to training camp, which means it’s time to start the mock drafts and planning our fantasy football draft parties. Our beloved New York Giants made quite a few intriguing additions this offseason, some of which may have big fantasy football implications. Let’s take a look at the potential impact of the new G men.

Brandon Marshall, WR

BMarsh was our biggest (pun intended) free agent addition to the offense. Not since …