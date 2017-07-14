90-Man Roster: Can Devin Taylor Add To The Pass Rush?

Olivier Vernon played an extraordinary numbers of defensive snaps for the New York Giants, as his 1,049 snaps accounted for 93.69 percent. Jason Pierre-Paul did as well, playing 88.8 percent or more of the snaps in every game before he got hurt.

As we have discussed several times, most recently in a ‘Summer School’ piece about defensive line rotations, the Giants really need to lessen the reliance on their dynamic duo of defensive ends. For the long-term good of the players, and the defense as a whole.

With that in mind, there are those who clamor for the Giants to sign a big-name player like Dwight Freeney or Mario Williams to be a veteran pass-rush specialist.

Is it possible, though, that the veteran pass rusher who could fill that need was already added when the Giants signed Devin Taylor, formerly of the Detroit Lions, to a cheap one-year, $815K contract?

Let’s take a closer look at Taylor as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Taylor had a terrible season in Detroit, which is likely why he was available at a bargain-basement price late in free agency. Given a chance to start for the first time in his four-year career and counted on with Ziggy Ansah injured to be the Lions’ best pass rusher, Taylor flopped. He had just 4.5 sacks and was ranked No. 108 of 109 …