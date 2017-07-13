Top Five Defensive Playmakers In The NFC East

Wednesday we looked at the top five offensive weapons in the NFC East.

Unsurprisingly, the list was topped by the New York Giants’ super-star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants had the best defense in the division â?? and one of the best in the NFL â?? in 2016. New York boasted a stifling run defense and a great scoring defense. But those things can be accomplished with discipline rather than with playmakers. How do the teams stack up when it comes to players who can change the game?

Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan has quietly and consistently harassed quarterbacks since coming into the league. Never missing a game, Kerrigan has been good for (roughly) three forced fumbles and 9.5 sacks a year since being drafted in 2011.

Kerrigan is a versatile defender who can play on any down from either the outside linebacker or defensive end positions, depending on down, distance, and sub-package. He has also posted reliably strong tackle numbers every year. His smooth athleticism, versatility, and relentless motor make him a hand-full for blockers, and he routinely commands enough attention to make life easier for his teammates.

This spot could have gone to Kerrigan’s teammate Josh Norman, but while he is a very good player, he simply doesn’t make as many game-changing plays as Kerrigan.

It might surprise some to see JPP make the list of top playmakers in the division, but taking a step back reveals in just how many ways JPP can impact a game.

The …